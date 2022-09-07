FFK And Dino Melaye Fight Each Other With Dramatic Videos

The fight between former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and ex-Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye has continued on Instagram.

FFK has shared a video in which was mocking Dino Melaye, referring to him as a “stray dog, pig, gutter slime, and more.”

While Dino Melaye reacts with a Dramatic video on his Instagram page to mock Femi Fani Kayode, referring to him as a stomach infrastructure

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Et0CTA8huY4

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fV8-AiRhmJM

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiLNTQKoNjB/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CiLbw9-jifj/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

