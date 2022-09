FG today announced the appointment of Mr. Michael Julius Isiuku as the Acting Auditor General for the Federation following the retirement of Mr. Adolphus Aghungu from service with effect from 7th September, 2022.

The appointment was communicated in a letter to the office of the Auditor General for the Federation Ref. No. FCSC/PS/31/VOL.II/283 dated 6th September, 2022. Mr Isiuku is the most senior director in the office.

