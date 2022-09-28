FG Declares Monday, October 3rd, 2022 A Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday October 3, 2022, as public holiday to mark the nation’s 62nd Independence Anniversary Celebration.

In a statement signed by the permanent Secretary ministry of interior Shuaib Belgore, the Minister Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulates all Nigerians on this year’s celebration and assures of government’s commitment to tackle all the challenges facing the nation.

Aregbesola admonishes Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to reflect on the challenges facing the nation and the role individuals can play in addressing them.

While urging Nigerians to work hard, shun any attraction to get rich through criminal and other immoral means, saying only through productivity can an individual and the nation create wealth and get rich.

While wishing Nigerians a memorable independence celebration, he reminds them of the fact that our founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue, still came together for Nigeria’s independence.

He therefore, called on all Nigerians to join hands together with the Muhammadu Buhari Administration in its quest to ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, both at home and abroad as this, he said, shall be a befitting tribute to our hero’s past.

