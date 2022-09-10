FG expressed disappointment that Nigerian doctors practicing abroad are being underpriced compared to their counterparts from other countries.

The head of civil service of the federation (HoCSF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, made this known on Tuesday at a meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the deputy director of information in the office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mohammed Ahmed, Yemi-Esan advised the association to discourage young doctors from seeking greener pastures abroad, since they are being lowly priced because of their large population.

Yemi-Esan, while responding to demands by the body for an increase in their hazard allowances, urged the doctors to always remember that the government has done a lot for them with their sponsorship.

She lamented the rate at which resident doctors travel abroad to practice without serving the country adding that the government has done a lot for them.

The Head of Service further said that they should be considerate in their demands, having in mind dwindling government revenue and, most importantly, value addition to the polity.

Earlier, the president of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Uche Rowland Ojinmah, commended the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan for repositioning the Federal Civil Service for greater performance and national economic growth.



https://leadership.ng/fg-decries-underpayment-of-nigerian-doctors-abroad/

