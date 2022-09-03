FG Launches Central Database Of Arrest Records

Central Database for arrest will curb unwholesome activities- AGF

September 3, 2022

The Federal Government has launched a central database where records of arrest will be uploaded by the relevant agencies.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, launched the database in Abuja on Friday.

Explaining the rationale behind the project, Mr. Malami said the office of the AGF was mandated by section 29(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 to establish an electronic and manual database of all records of arrest at the Federal and state level.

The AGF explained that the record system will allow all relevant agencies to upload their record of arrest with an approved passcode which will be made available to them.

The Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba who represented the AGF, said it would enable all arrests in Nigeria to be properly captured for monitoring.

The Component Manager of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption British Council, RoLAC, Oluwatoyin Badejegbin while handing over the design for the database, said its aim is to provide clear records for easy access, curb unwholesome activities of some arresting agencies and keep track of criminals.

Reporting by Ifeoma Nwovu; Editing by Chinasa Ossai & Annabel Nwachukwu

