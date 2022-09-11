FG Tasks NAIRAXI, Others On Interventions In Transport System

FG Task NAIRAXI, Others On Interventions In Transport System

By Godson Ikpontu

Federal Government has charged Nigeria’s Indigenous tech-powered mobility company (NAIRAXI ) and other private sectors on the invention to deploy workable strategies aimed at tackling challenges of mass transit across the nation.

This came few weeks before the new Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adewole Adegoroye called on the need for transportation intervention initiatives by other private sector transport Operators ahead of the proposed final removal of subsidy from petrol in June 2023.

The then Minister of state for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, made the call while speaking on the need for tech-driven interventions, citing instances with Nigeria’s fast growing tech-powered mobility company-NAIRAXI.

Senator Gbemisola, represented by Ojo Idehaloisa noted that the solution provider to mass transit challenges in Nigeria is NAIRAXI and if there is anything the ministry of transportation has been looking for is intervention in Nigeria’s road transport system.

According to the Minister, Nairaxi represents what the federal government has always looked out for, and that the Ministry of transportation will always welcome any idea aimed at solving mass transit challenges.

He said “What NAIRAXI has brought in is what the ministry has been addressing or trying to address for the past four years. So at a time like this when NAIRAXI is coming in, I think it will help the transport system and the Ministry. With their intervention, the country will begin to see improvement in the road transport system.

Speaking at the event, the founder of the company, Kingsley Eze, explained that the collaboration with the Ministry of transport is to upscale transportation infrastructure in Nigeria. He said “This initiative will help reduce the number of cars on the road and also boost the economy sector.

“We have to stick with the ministry and the need to organize our transport system and also leverage on technology to scale it up, make it more organized, very lucrative, a source of revenue for everybody. It will help streamline how our cities are being run and reduced the unemployment rate in the country.”

Recall that NAIRAXI has introduced an Integrated and Intermodal Transport Scheme powered by smart technology. The special Intervention will help the transport system to manage the impending crisis that might trail the removal of fuel subsidy.

Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3mJHl-V4Dc

