A fire disaster on Sunday hit a residential building situated along Sobi Road, behind U-Sanda Filling Station in Ilorin East Local Government Area, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Estimated property lost in the inferno was put at N3.2m by the spokesman of the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, in a statement in Ilorin on Sunday.

The building comprises about eight rooms and 15 shops, and only two shops were affected by the ravaging inferno.

He said the quick intervention by the Kwara State Fire Service saved the building from destruction by the fire.

According to him, the fire was generated from the piled beverage cans kept inside a room in the building and later spread to the shops.

The total estimated property saved was put at N36.8 million.

Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, warned the general public against bad housekeeping.

He also warned them to be more safety conscious in their various homes.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/09/25/fire-guts-building-of-8-rooms-15-shops-in-kwara/

