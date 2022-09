By Akachukwu Ifeanyichukwu

There is an ongoing fire outbreak at the Calabar Injection Power Sub Station situated at the Tinapa Resort, Cross River State.

The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be known.



https://mobile.twitter.com/HitFMCalabar/status/1566086627205660673

Link to Video: https://mobile.twitter.com/joelwitha_y/status/1566094702813798401

