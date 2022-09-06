Senator representing Abia North senatorial district and the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu on the successful completion and commissioning of Osisioma flyover in Aba, ABN TV reports.

The former governor in a goodwill message on Monday urged Ikpeazu to do more and extend his projects to other senatorial districts of the state.

He said, “I congratulate Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on the commissioning of the Osisioma Flyover by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State”

“The governor has done well on this and we must commend him. However, like Oliver Twist, we urge him to do more and also extend it to other senatorial districts”

https://abntv.com.ng/news/osisioma-flyover-extend-projects-to-other-senatorial-districts-sen-kalu-urges-ikpeazu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related