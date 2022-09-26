Former US ‘Teacher Of The Year’ Arrested For Having Sex With Her 17-Year-Old Student

A female PE teacher was reportedly arrested last Thursday (September 15) and charged with second degree sexual assault as well as possessing a controlled substance.

Her bail was set at $50,000 (£44,000) and she was bonded out of jail on Saturday (September 17).

According to Gentry Police Department’s probable cause affidavit obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Queen is alleged to have had sexual contact with a 17-year-old student in 2010. The incident has only just come to light.

The affidavit states the alleged victim claims the sexual contact began in the summer of that year, occurring in Queen’s office and the office bathroom.

Police say they have “corroborated multiple details of the alleged victim’s disclosure” from the student’s parents, Queen’s ex-husband and a former teacher.

The teacher reported seeing “disturbing behaviour” from Queen. Queen is also alleged to have had the student stay in a bed at the home she was living in.

Police have now launched an appeal asking for other potential victims to come forward.

Queen has not yet entered a plea.

Terrie DePoala, the Superintendent of Gentry Public Schools, said that Queen has been suspended from her job.

DePaola said in a message to parents: “Thank you for your concern regarding an incident with a teacher. We understand and are also concerned.

“At this time, we have no information regarding the incident(s) leading to the charges made. We are aware of no allegations that would impact our current students and families.”

Queen was reportedly a respected teacher in the Gentry School District for over 20 years.

According to the Westside Eagle Observer, she won the 2014-2015 Teacher of the Year Award from the Arkansas Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.



https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/teacher-year-arrested-having-sex-28041275

