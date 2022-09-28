Godwin Obaseki Did Not Endorse Peter Obi – Crusoe Osagie

Rumours of Obaseki endorsement of Peter Obi, false

The news item in a section of the media, stating that Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has endorsed the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, is absolutely false and malicious.

No statement to such effect originated from the governor.

The story is being peddled by detractors with ulterior motives, intent on misleading and misinforming members of the public for their selfish interest.

His Excellency Governor Obaseki has, from the onset of the electioneering cycle, been at the forefront of the campaign for our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The public is hereby warned to watch out for antics of quacks and unprofessional media organizations as well as unscrupulous individuals, seeking to misinform and stir confusion with their outright fake news.

Governor Obaseki, as the leader of the PDP in Edo State, will deploy his massive support base to ensure the victory of our party and it’s candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Crusoe Osagie,

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects

September 28, 2022

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related