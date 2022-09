Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jcuT781DYo

Popular gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan has survived a ghastly accident while on his way to Ibadan.

According to reports online, the horrific incident occured along Lagos-Ibadan expressway earlier today.

The gospel minister survived unscathed, however, one of the crew member in the car with him was reported to have suffered a minor injury.

Dunsin Oyekan has taken to Instagram to confirm he is perfectly fine.

Source: INDEPENDENT

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related