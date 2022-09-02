Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq Congratulates Kashim Shettima At 56

*Kwara Gov congratulates Kashim Shettima at 56*

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the Vice Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Kashim Shettima on his 56th birthday anniversary.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, I join family, friends and associates to congratulate His Excellency Kashim Shettima on his birthday anniversary. The man Kashim Shettima, by his antecedents in leadership, governance and comportment, remains a very bright spot in Nigeria’s leadership environment,” the Governor said in a statement on Friday.

“His superlative outings on the national stage as Vice Presidential Candidate of our great party have served to further showcase the brilliance, charisma, patriotism, and people skills of the man Kashim Shettima. It is clear therefore that his choice to pair His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the APC presidential ticket is right on target.

“I pray Allah, exalted is He, to grant Alhaji Kashim Shettima good health and long life to continue his excellent service to our country and to humanity.”

Rafiu Ajakaye

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

September 2, 2022

