Governor Hope Uzodinma Inspects Construction Of Oguta Naval Base

Hope Uzodimma @Hope_Uzodimma1

I am impressed at the level of work ongoing at the Naval Base, Oguta which is an integral part in the creation of economic zone around the gas-rich region of Imo State, as I proposed to the Federal Government.

From the Oguta Lake, we took a ride to Orashi River on inspection of the channel yesterday, ahead of the dredging to Atlantic Ocean, as approved by the Federal Government.

We cannot underscore the enormous economic opportunities that will spring up from this project. We will continue to harness every of our God-given resources for the development of our State and beyond.

– Hope Uzodimma



https://twitter.com/Hope_Uzodimma1/status/1574005345588051969

Share this: Print