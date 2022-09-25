Governor Wike Denies Story Of Senatorial Seat Offer From Tinubu

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

This story is falsehood.

Journalists and online platforms should report facts accurately and stay away from propaganda

https://twitter.com/GovWike/status/1573722360980676609

Related Posts

Leave a Reply Cancel reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%%footer%%