Groom Disappears On His Wedding Day, Bride Goes Ahead With The Event In U.K (Pics)

Kayley Stead, who lives in Swansea, only learnt she wouldn’t be getting married on the morning of her wedding.

Despite the heartbreak, Kayley decided to go ahead with the big day, surrounded with her loved ones around her, on September 15 at Oxwich Bay Hotel in Gower, Swansea, Wales.

Kayley went ahead with her wedding entrance, meal, speeches, dances and even posed for professional photos without her groom.

She spent £12,000 on the nuptials, so decided to enjoy the day with family and friends.

The bridal party woke up around 6am, and started getting ready, the groom had disappeared by this point.

Kayley (pictured with her bridesmaids) said ‘asked the girls, his family and the groomsmen to continue getting ready, because I honestly believed he was going to be there’

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-11242965/Plucky-bride-reveals-went-ahead-12-000-wedding-day-despite-jilted.html?ito=social-facebook

