Gunmen Assassinate Businessman, Ifeanyi, In Kano (Photo)

Gunmen suspected to be assassins have shot dead a businessman identified as Mr Ifeanyi in Sabongari area of Kano State.

According to Daily Nigerian, the incident occured around 8:45pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Azubros Plaza, off France Road, Sabongari.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen stormed the area, fired at their target and zoomed off in a vehicle.

“It is clear they came to kill Mr Ifeanyi. He is a big battery dealer in Sabongari,” said a witness.

Source: https://dailynigerian.com/just-unknown-gunmen-shot-igbo/

