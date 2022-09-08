Gunmen Kidnap Kanke LGA Boss In Jos

The Executive Chairman of Kanke Local Government Council of Plateau State, Henry Gotip has been reportedly abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

A source who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that gunmen stormed the residence of the Executive Chairman at Kwang in Jos South Local Government Council of the state in the early hours of Wednesday, and started shooting and abducted the council boss.

The council boss is also the Secretary of ALGON in Plateau State.

Sources said that the council boss was whisked away to an unknown destination by the gunmen around 1 am.

The spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, has confirmed the kidnap and assured that the police are on top of the situation.



