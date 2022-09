Unknown Gunmen have killed a woman identified as Ogochukwu Onuh, in Umuopu community in Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The woman, said to be the wife of one Akada, a former neighborhood watch leader in the community was shot dead on Friday night, September 9, 2022.

According to Reports, Gathered By NaijaCover, The gunmen attacked Akada’s home but he managed to escaped so they shot his wife.

She was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive.

