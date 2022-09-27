Happy 68th Birthday To Bishop David Oyedepo

GODSPOWERPROJECT

To GOD alone be all Glory

Happy 68th Birthday To Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Matthew 6v33

Blessed Sexagenarian and Father in the Faith in GOD, President- Living Faith Church; President- David Oyedepo Ministries International (DOMI), and Chancellor- Covenant University- Ota; Landmark University- Omu Aran.

On this day, we join the whole world to celebrate the hand of GOD upon your life Papa.

Let the earth rejoice and celebrate GOD’S agenda for salvation, liberation, prosperity, and glorification, divine health, honor and longevity among many other Scriptural promises for HIS people through your highly blessed Ministry.

By GOD’S grace, through you, HIS Kingdom will continue to depopulate every other kingdoms in Jesus name, and GOD continues to renew your strength, health and vitality, such that you’ll witness the exploits of your GOD-given giants and children’s children’s grandchildren in Jesus name!

The whole world salutes General-Bishop David Oyedepo on his 68th birthday.

Jesus is Lord to the Glory of GOD the FATHER

@GODSPOWERPROJECT

Share this: Print