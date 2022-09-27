Have You Encountered Such: How Did You Handle It?

Some companies treat their staff wrongly once they hand in resignation letters…

If an employee decides to move on, do not treat them unfairly during the notice period. Most organizations struggle with this aspect and they need to do better!

They use this period to humiliate and treat the exiting staff unfairly. Forgetting that the exiting employee is an ambassador of the organization if he/she is treated properly.

It is sad to see talents leave. Instead of handling it meanly, use the exit interview to understand why the staff is leaving, understand his/her motivations, and check if there is an alignment of the staff’s aspirations with the goals of the organization. Once this is done, it will help you know how to hire and retain employees in the future.

I have spoken with a lot of guys and most have poor experiences during their exit period. Organizations can do better in managing and handling this sensitive aspect of staff offboarding..

As a leader/HR personnel in an organization, if an employee hands in his/her resignation, you can do this:

1. First, take a moment to digest the news.

2. Notice and manage any in-the-moment reactions.

3. Depersonalize the news. Do away with any emotional reaction.

4. Be curious and show a growth mindset.

5. Show your support.

6. Thank them for their hard work during the time they’ve been with you. Wish them best wishes for continued success.

7. Ask for what you need.

When an individual gives notice, they likely have a desired end date in mind. After all, they will want to take a break before diving into a new job. Get alignment on what they need and what you need from them before they leave to ensure a smooth transition. It may involve some give and take and could include finishing a specific project or set of tasks, training others to take over these responsibilities to minimize disruption, or even hiring their replacement.

Someone giving notice doesn’t have to be the end of the world or the end of a relationship. As surprised as you may be, using the seven strategies above can help you respond in a constructive way that builds the relationship and helps all parties move on positively.

Have you ever encountered such? How did you handle it?

