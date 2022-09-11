Have You Ever Been Duped/Scammed Before? Share Your Experience

Mine was in December 2016.. MMM gave me back to back blow of N3.5m

In a bid to recover early 2017, GHW mercilessly drew N1.2m and bitcoin worth 10,500 USD then away from me.

These two scenario beside the chicken loss to other ponzi made me to be scared of MBA Forex despite that guys are smiling with it.

Also recently, just last month to be precise i lost 237k to bet9ja i don’t know how i got into it but i’m never trying it again

Share yours below and how you were able to move on so others can learn.

