“Help! My Sister Is Having A Mental Health Challenge”

Good Day Dear Nairaland Family,

My Sister started behaving weirdly last few Weeks. She laughs alone, talks alone and is sometimes restless especially at Night.

Though she always responds well and correctly when engaged. I’ve asked her and she told me she doesn’t know when that happens and it’s unintentional.

I, on my part have tried talking to my Dad to take her to a Mental Health Expert, my Dad seems to believe it is spiritual attack instead.

Please, I need Medical practitioners in the house to help tell me what she’s probably suffering from so I can Confidently convince my Dad.

Can you please help move this to front page?

