‘Help! My Wife Doesn’t Want To See My Best Friend In Our Apartment Again’

Good evening to you all. I don’t know if this is the right place to drop this.

Am a married man. I lived in the same compound with my best friend sister. We Just moved into the neighborhood not too long (11 months ago). My friend’s sister is also married with kids.

Let me go straight to the point, ever since we moved into the compound this woman has been disturbing my wife with gossip. She’s a full house wife while my wife is running a M.sc programme but due to ASUU strike, she has being at home. This woman will come to my wife and talk bad things about everyone living in the neighborhood including those living in our compound. Most funny thing about her is that once she leave our apartment, she’s moving into the next apartment.

My wife and I have studied her very well that most time we try to avoid, ignore or resist her from coming to our house but to no avail.

Not that I can’t warn her to stop coming but am trying to avoid issues that will arise between me and my friend and also her husband.

She was keeping malice with another woman (Mrs Adelaku) in our compound because the woman ignored her totally as a result of her gossip.

Last two weeks Mrs Adelaku came to our apartment to invite my wife to her brother’s wedding and as a result of that she thinks my wife is getting closer to that woman.

Yesterday she came to our house and confronted my wife of gossiping with the other woman (Mrs Adelaku) about her. That when neighbors are trying to settle issues between her and Mrs Adelaku that she quoted my wife. She accused my wife of telling Mrs Adelaku everything she has being telling her. And also tell my wife not to confront Mrs Adelaku.

But my wife went to Mrs Adelaku that same day to confront her but she swear with the bible and everything she has that she never tell her anything related to that. That perphers she and my wife are not a gist partner if not for the wedding invitation that she brought.

With anger, my wife went back to this woman (my friend sister) and tell her what the woman said. She later apologies to my wife that it was a trick. That she just wants to know their discussing that when she came with the wedding I.V she discovered that the woman (Mrs Adelaku) stayed a little bit longer in our apartment.

Ever since my wife has developed so much hatred for her/ her husband and even my friend that she doesn’t want to see anyone of them again in our apartment.

Am so sorry for the long story, am not to good in this. Kindly bear with me.

What can I do in this situation? Matured mind please, thanks.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related