Hold Us Responsible, No More Excuses – Peter Obi At Labour Party’s Jos Campaign

Hold Us Responsible, No More Excuses – Peter Obi Says At Labour Party’s Campaign In Jos (Video)

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has asked Nigerians to hold his government responsible for provision of security, employment and public amenities, if he is elected as Nigeria’s president in 2023, IGBERETV reports.

He said this during his campaign in Jos, Plateau state. He reiterated that his government will not give excuses for not performing.

He said;

“Hold us responsible for you security, electricity’s, jobs, no more excuses”

https://igberetvnews.com/1429386/hold-us-responsible-excuses-peter-obi-says-labour-partys-campaign-jos-video/

