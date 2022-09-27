House Of Representatives Adjourns Plenary Over Power Failure

The @HouseNGR adjourns plenary session abruptly arising from a slight delay in the restoration of power supply within the National Assembly.



https://twitter.com/PLACNG/status/1574761407479939077?s=19

The House of Representatives adjourned plenary on Tuesday over an interruption of power in the lower chamber.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, was compelled to call for an adjournment after the power went out.

The situation forced the lawmakers to exit the chamber in darkness, using their phone torchlights.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.channelstv.com/2022/09/27/reps-adjourn-plenary-over-power-failure/amp/

