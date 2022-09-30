How BBNaija Rider, Chizzy Won 2021 IVM Connect Brand New Innoson Car Challenge

Chizzy, one of the Housemates to compete in brand new Innoson car challenge has become the latest car owner in the house, NaijaCover Reports.

The search for “T” became very herculean as most of the Housemates had completed their letters spelling Innoson IVM but couldn’t find the later “T”.

It was Chizzy that eventually broke the jinx.

Congratulations � to the Umunya, Anambra state born Housemate.

The IVM Connect is made very affordable so that all can own a car. It costs between ₦6 million to ₦8 million.

Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://twitter.com/ElizabethOkoro8/status/1575611601864249344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1575611601864249344%7Ctwgr%5Efb618f14e5956dec8d644c344621a1fee1db8edf%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-12913084152028333543.ampproject.net%2F2209072154000%2Fframe.html

