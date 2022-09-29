How Can I Handle This Particular Situation At Work

Greetings,

My people,I am in a state of Dilemma…

I work as a waiting staff in a Cafe and Lounge.. Something happened on 2nd of this month (september),2022.

The Real story

Some ladies came to the lounge on 2nd Day of this month (2-09-2022) and ordered for a champagne (J.C.Le Roux) and water…We sell the champagne (30,000) while the water is (500).

My oga ordered for some food through me and he later fixed his own bill before the ladies.

N/B : The ladies were on their own separate table…I didn’t see them interact with my oga in any way.

So,when my oga was about to go home,he called one of my colleague and told him that I should not collect the champagne money from the ladies,that I should just collect money for the water they took….So,I did as instructed…I collected just #500 from them.

So,I rushed to him to verify if he will be the one to fix the bill,he told me “Yes” that he will fix it.

The next day was my off day,so I didn’t go to work….so,two days after….after the sales for the day as he was about to enter his car (we only give him his bills whenever he is about to go home in the night)….I rushed to give him the bill together with the one he accumulated for the day,he asked why the J.C.Le Roux docket is included in the bill…..I explained everything to him and he started yelling at me that I should have collected money from those ladies that night they took the champagne.

I had to call that my colleague that was present when he told me that he will fix those ladies bill,so he came and explained things to him…..He said “Okay” but he will not fix it from his purse that I have to fix it by myself that it will teach me a lesson next time….I was speechless as so many things ran through my mind…..Why exactly will I have to fix a bill that I didn’t utilize myself.

I didn’t say a word that night,I later sent him a mail explaining how everything happened and the receipt of the J.C.Le Roux which have the date and time the order was placed through my account….

He replied the Mail 3 days after and the mail reads (Well received)

I waited for him to clear up the bill but the sign was not there,I walked up to him and told him about it again and he said he will look into it….fast forward to 23rd of this month,I sent him another mail and he replied “Got it”

Till date he is yet to fix the bill and it’s still pending on my account as an (outstanding).

I am really confused

My people,I need una advise….I really don’t know what to do again.

It’s the end of the month and my salary is at stake here.

