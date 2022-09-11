How I Almost Rejected My Best Worker

Before the interview, I was discouraged by her appearance.

I had to put a call through to the hiring firm, expressing my disappointment. However,so as not to make her feel bad, I decided to ask her a few questions in relation to the job. To My utmost surprise, she said she had never held the position. This justified by anger.

Long story short, she was hired.

She was taught her role within few days and that’s all! She’s now the best worker in all ramifications.

Lesson to all employers, do not hire base on experience alone.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related