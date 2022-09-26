‘How My Friend Wasted His ₦1.2M Life Savings Within 3 Months In Port Harcourt’

I have a friend that finished school last year and due to age factor.

He couldn’t go for service.

He decided to go to ph in search of a better life with the hope of getting a job.

After one month in PH,

No job,

Depression came in.

He decided to start drinking and womanising.

He spent all the money with the hope of overcoming depression

This my friend is 35 years and is back to village.

He has lost his sense of reasoning and he can’t think straight.

I just feel pity for him.

Share this: Print