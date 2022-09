Like Obi like his supporters lies appears to be a common decimal among them.

There are sincere peter Obi supporters out there supporting him sincerely, unfortunately their principal and a large percentage the followership just love lies and deception.

If you support such lies you are a Son or Daughter of the devil!

“You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires” John 8:44

Watch this video and see how the fellow was exposed!!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSBFdzsw1ZU

Share this: Print