How Tinubu And Atiku’s Activities & Parties Differ – Ochejoseph

It was Benjamin Franklin who said “For every minute spent organizing, an hour is earned”
Nigeria is so disorganized at the moment that handing it back to unprepared and disorganized people will simply destroy her completely.
Today, non state actors are threatening to kidnap a sitting president, going as far as attacking members of his advance team and subsequently the Brigade of Guards the last line of presidential defence.
Because every PVC matters we have put together this simple comparison to help you make an informed choice about Nigeria’s two main political party and their candidates
Convention
APC Convention – Postponed
PDP Convention- Held as scheduled
Presidential Primaries
APC Presidential Primary – Postponed
PDP Presidential Primary- Held as scheduled
Naming of VP candidates
APC Naming of V.P Candidate – Postponed, place holder later named
PDP Naming of V.P Candidate – Candidate Named and submitted as scheduled.
Unveiling of VP candidates
APC Unveiling of V.P Candidate – Postponed
PDP Unveiling of V.P Candidate – Unveiled as scheduled
Presidential Campaign Council
APC Release of Campaign Council – Postponed
PDP Release of Campaign Council – Released as scheduled
Inauguration of Campaign Council
APC Inauguration of Campaign Council – Postponed indefinitely
PDP Inauguration of Campaign Council- Inaugurated as scheduled
Launch of Campaign On INEC Timetable
APC Launch of Campaign on the INEC approved date – Postponed
PDP Launch of Campaign on the INEC approved date – Commenced as Scheduled
Peace Accord
APC Signing Of Peace Accord- Presidential Candidate Missing.
PDP Signing Of Peace Accord – Presidential Candidate First to Arrive.
If you are looking for a political party and a presidential candidate that is prepared with the capacity to RESET and reorganize Nigeria look no further than the PDP and H.E Atiku Abubakar.
A vote for any mushroom or upcoming party is an indirect vote for the APC, a failed party responsible for the current mess.
May God Help Us to Help Ourselves In 2023 & May God Bless The Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Dr. Oche Otorkpa (FRSPH-UK)