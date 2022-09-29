How To Make Spicy Peanut Butter With A Blender (Photos, Video)

This video gives a detailed do it yourself simple steps on how to make spicy peanut butter with a blender. You can enjoy this peanut butter with bread, garden egg, cucumber, cola nut, bitter cola, etc.

It’s so simple you will wonder why you haven’t been making it yourself before.

Ingredients:

Salted roasted groundnuts/peanuts

Dry pepper

Ehuru seeds

Salt (if the groundnuts were not salted)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p13VaHGpC0g

STEPS:

I used roasted groundnuts.

You will need a high processor blender.

Squash or pound the groundnuts first.

Pour in the blender, add in dry pepper as you can tolerate, add in Ehuru seeds, start blending.

Blend small portions per time.

When it starts gumming, use spatula to break it up and keep blending.

Blend till the friction melts the groundnuts into a running liquid.

It thickens when it cools down.

Pour into an airtight container and store on your shelf or fridge.

Always scoop with a clean spoon to avoid contaminating the rest.

Don’t lick the spoon and put it back into the jar

