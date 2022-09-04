How To “Rule In The Midst Of Your Enemies”

Our CREATOR told we His Children to “Have Dominion” and “Rule Thou in the midst of your Enemies” It is a pathetically unacceptable Anomaly for a Christian to be running away from living among Witches, Wizards, Satanists and Enemies when that is exactly where the Pure SPIRIT of MESSIAH that Lives in us wants to use us to Shine, Deliver and Demonstrate HIS Supreme AUTHORITY over Kingdom of Darkness, their weapons, powers and demonic activities. HalleluYAH!!!!!!!

In last Bible Study, we were made to understand that one of the Major Assignments of the Pure SPIRIT of MESSIAH in us is to make us to Rule right in the Midst of our Enemies until they all Submit and give their lives to SAVIOUR of Humanity or ultimately get Destroyed by the Wrath and Judgement of our CREATOR if they Continue to refuse the Salvation that we Continually beg our CREATOR to give them.

Either way, we are to Continually Pray for the Salvation of their Souls even as we Daily Decree that their Demonic Weapon against us should always vaporize and permanently Disappear as it gets Roasted by the Consuming Fire of our CREATOR.

3 Vital things that Pure SPIRIT of MESSIAH showed me and should be Shared here are:

1.) Be Spiritually Sensitive, be Watchful of those around you and far from you, and Pray especially every MidNight that the Satanic Activities, Arrows, Spiritual Bullets, Charms, Incantations and Evil Plans of Enemies against you should be fully Captured by Consuming Fire of I AM THAT AM and they be permanently Roasted to ashes.

2.) The fact that some Humans allow themselves to be used by Demons as your Enemies gives YOU Legal Ground to Destroy them or to Help Save them. But JESUS said we that are Saved should focus on Saving other Humans. Pray that Deliverance Power of I AM THAT I AM should Locate all the Souls that your Enemies tied down in their Satanic Kingdom, and after which you should also Pray that Blood of MESSIAH should Locate, Deliver and Save your Enemies from Deceptions and Enslavement of Satan and his Demons. Because MESSIAH Commanded us to Pray for the Deliverance and Salvation of our Enemies from the Hand of Satan. Our CREATOR Loves all Humanbeings so much and HE doesn’t want any to End up in Lake of Fire that was Originally Prepared for Eternal Destruction of Satan and his Demons.

3.) Finally, since we all Accepted JESUS Son of our CREATOR by FAITH (Non of us has ever physically seen JESUS before) Why are you finding it Difficult take the Final Step that leads to Spiritual Maturity by FAITH also? Yes, MESSIAH Told us to Press Forward into HIS Kingdom! Speak in Tongue by FAITH. Christianity is Journey of FAITH! Satan deceived majority of Church through demonic Roman Empire that we must feel something on our head or body for us to believe that Pure SPIRIT of MESSIAH has Come into us. There is a Level of Victory and Ruling in the midst of Enemies that may never be attained unless we Allow our FAITH to Grow into Knowing that the Spirit of MESSIAH in us has been Striving to Pray through your Tongue and Mine. Flesh will never agree to this Truth because FAITH is never Way of Flesh but of SPIRIT! Read the Testimonies below:

