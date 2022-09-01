HUMANITARIAN MINISTER DEPLOYS RELIEF ITEMS TO FLOOD VICTIMS IN JIGAWA

-DIRECTS CONTINUED SEARCH OPERATION FOR VICTIMS OF COLLAPSED BUILDING IN KANO

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has sympathized with the government and people of Jigawa state over flash floods that washed away farmlands and rendered many people homeless.

Heavy rains had caused flooding across Jigawa state on Sunday, August 28, 2022

Most impacted areas include Sankara, Karnaya, Birnin Kudu and Gwaram communities in Ringim and Dutse local government areas.

At least 2,051 people were reportedly displaced in Karnaya while 2,000 homes were destroyed across the state.

The Minister has directed an immediate assessment by the National Emergency Management Agency officials and deployment of immediate relief items to the affected communities to reduce the impact of the floods.

Elsewhere in Kano state, Minister Umar Farouq has also sympathized with the government and people of Kano state after a three-storey building collapsed on Beirut Road along a popular GSM market in Kano metropolis.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was alerted on the incident and they immediately mobilised emergency responders to the site for rescue operations.

The Minister has also commiserated with the victims and families of the deceased.

Eight persons have been rescued and taken to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital for treatment while one person was confirmed dead.

Six others with minor injuries have been treated and discharged.

The Minister however directed a continued search and rescue operation to ensure that all trapped persons are rescued from the rubbles.

NNEKA IKEM ANIBEZE

SA MEDIA

31-08-2022

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related