Hushpuppi Emerges ‘Best Bathroom Cleaner In Prison’ – Begs Judge For Mercy

Hushpuppi says he’s among best bathroom cleaners in prison, begs judge to temper justice with mercy

Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas has appealed to the United States Judge Otis Wright to temper justice with mercy and hand him a lighter jail term ahead of his sentencing later this month, saying he had become a changed person after scoring high in cleaning activities.

Hushpuppi’s record seen by Peoples Gazette as part of his memorandum countering sentencing recommendations of prosecutors showed he performed well and related well with other inmates.

His report card for Central Valley workshop for prisoners showed the Internet fraudster put up “very good” in attitude, quality of work, dependability and productivity between July 2021 when he enrolled and November 2021 when he completed work.

“He is currently working within his prison cleaning windows and showers—for which he has received great personal evaluations,” Mr Abbas’ lawyer Louis Shapiro wrote in the memorandum submitted on September 5.

Prosecution and defence have been arguing over the appropriate sentencing for Mr Abbas, who was first arrested in Dubai in June 2020 and summarily transferred to the prison in the U.S. as his trial continued.

While the prosecution led by assistant U.S. attorney Khaldoun Shobaki demanded 11 years in prison and $2.2 million in restitution and fines, Mr Shapiro said his client had become a changed person in prison and should be handed a lighter sentence of about two years in prison.

Mr Shapiro also said Mr Abbas has three minor children in London, U.S. and Dubai to care for, as well as his ailing parents in Nigeria.

Mr Wright is scheduled to hear the sentencing arguments of the prosecution and defence on September 21 before delivering his judgement in the matter.



https://gazettengr.com/hushpuppi-says-hes-among-best-bathroom-cleaners-in-prison-begs-judge-to-temper-justice-with-mercy/

