‘I Almost Raped My Girlfriend, Now She Thinks She’s Not Safe With Me’

Happy new month y’all. I’ll go straight to the point. Pls I need your advise.

Yesterday evening (6:10pm) when I came back from work, a friend of mine who live down the street invited me over to his birthday party. So I quickly freshened up and I went for the party.

There was enough drinks (alcohol), smoke and goat meat pepper soup. Although I don’t smoke. I only drink and it’s occasionally.

After taking few green bottles, I know I would be very hungry later, so I pleaded with my girlfriend to help me prepare jollof rice and meat, that I’m at a friend’s party. I sent her 9k to prepare the food.

As at 8:45pm she called me she’s already at my house with the food. So I left the party and headed home to open the door in order not to keep her waiting. Her house isn’t far, it’s just #100 Keke or bike down to my place

She sat on the couch playing game on her phone, I don’t understand what came over me, I was under the influence of alcohol. Omoh! Alcohol na bastard.

The next thing I did, I started kissing her which she responded, she knew I was drunk, she could smell alcohol all over me, then she persuaded me to go eat my food before it’s get cold and go take my bath.

Before I knew it I pushed her on the couch to lie down while I unzip my trouser, she said I should stop that she’s not in the mood, I didn’t listen to her, she crossed her legs so tight while struggling with me that I should stop that she’s on her period yet I didn’t listen to her.

I was forcing & trying to open her legs while she crossed her legs so tight struggling with me. I was almost gaining access Until she said “Peter do you realize you’re about to rape me? Please stop”

Omoh! The word rape reset my head, the highness cleared off my eyes immediately. Honestly I didn’t even know what I was doing. I knelt down and I begin to apologize to her.

She stood up and left immediately. I called to apologize but she didn’t pick my calls. This morning she texted me saying “I thought I was safe whenever I’m with you. You scared me so much that I don’t know if I could continue this relationship”

This girl is a beautiful, caring and nice girl and our relationship is just 5 months. I really love this girl. I don’t want to lose her. She always give me good sex but I don’t understand what happened yesterday. Infact I quit alcohol from now henceforth. Shayo na bastard. Please how do I apologize to her.

