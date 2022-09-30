I Am Not Different Ideologicaly From Atiku, Tinubu And Others – Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said there are no ideological differences between him and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abubakar Atiku.

Obi made this assertion during an interview on Arise TV Prime Time monitored by our correspondent on Wednesday.

Recall that the two presidential candidates both ran a joint ticket on the platform of the PDP in 2019, before Obi defected to the Labour Party earlier this year.

Obi was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election, which brought in the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari to power.

When asked about the difference between him and Atiku in terms of ideology, Obi simply said there was none.

According to Obi, their ideologies and beliefs are not different.

He added that Nigerians are left to choose who they trust most out of the candidates contesting the 2023 presidential election.

“I have said it before, there is no different ideology between all of us who are running. Our politics has not matured (to a point) where we have different ideologies, beliefs and everything.

“We are at what you can call developmental level. So, there is not much difference. What we are competing today or what Nigerians think is the choice before them now is of all these people promising the same thing, who can we trust? So, what we are selling now is trust. What we are selling now is character,” he said.

Asked if he did not trust Atiku when he was his running mate in 2019, Obi said, “I did.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/09/atiku-and-i-have-no-ideological-differences-says-peter-obi/

So,there you have it! Those of you who insisted this man (Obi) was bringing anything new to the table.I’m waiting for you to defend this.

I have said this,he and his supporters will score many own goals prelude to the election. This is just one of many to come.

