I Am Sorry For Calling My People Saboteur – Emeka Ihedioha Tenders Apology

Hon Emeka Ihedioha has Tendered an apology over his comment that any Igbo that won’t vote Atiku is. Saboteur.

Ihedioha who has come under intense Criticism over this comment has tender an apology while granting an interview on Channels .

Watch the Video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfwpXwVbqQc

Ihedioha Clarifies ‘Saboteur’ Comment On Obi Supporters, Tenders Apology

Aformer Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Emeka Ihedioha has clarified a comment wherein he reportedly called supporters of Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi saboteurs. He also apologised for the development.

The comment he made at a new yam festival by an Igbo community in Accra, Ghana where he allegedly claimed Obi’s supporters are saboteurs had attracted criticism.

But speaking on Friday, the former Imo State governor said he is friends with the Anambra-born politician and as such could not have made the remark.

“That cannot be me. It is far from the truth and not in my character. I believe even in dissent from within my immediate nuclear family,” Ihedioha said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“My position was very simple. I was speaking to our people – I am an Mbaise man – and the PDP has been faithful to us and has given us support; the opportunity to produce a governor in our state. I said to them, we have an opportunity and I called that they should not sabotage our efforts to reclaim power. That was it and the context.”

‘Blown Out Of Proportion’

He faulted those criticising his comment, saying they do not understand the context in which the remark was made.

“If you do watch the tape, you will find the context,” Ihedioha added. “It is certainly blown out of proportion.”

The PDP chieftain, however, apologised to those who may have been hurt by his statement, maintaining that he respects people’s choices, especially in politics.

“So, to all those – millions of Nigerians particularly of southeast extraction – who are hurt by my use of language, I am deeply sorry about it,” he said.

“I do not mean to hurt anybody and they have a right to express their political opinions in any way, form, or shape. I have lots of my friends who belong to other political parties and we still relate.”

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.channelstv.com/2022/09/30/that-cant-be-me-ihedioha-clarifies-claim-he-called-obi-supporters-saboteurs/amp/

