I Am Very Proud And Well Pleased With Tinubu – Chimaroke Namani

By   On  In Latest, News 

Now that former Governor @ChimarokeNamani and I have followed each other and watching Festus Keyamo’s answer to the question of the former governor’s inclusion in the APC Presidential List few days ago on Channels, I have to ask again, Your Excellency, are you working for Tinubu?
https://twitter.com/henryshield/status/1574729611925417991?t=zwYuAJqK-19axtw3jdVsVg&s=19

HE Tinubu is my friend, brother and colleague. I have great respect for him,his political antecedents and strides in governance. And I am very proud and well pleased with him. Any body belly aching should go ….. himself.

https://twitter.com/ChimarokeNamani/status/1574735542582919169

