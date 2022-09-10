I Can’t Accept Chairmanship Of PDP Governors Forum – Seyi Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has said that he would not accept the chairmanship of the PDP Governors Forum because he is fighting for issues that are fundamental to the peace and unity of Nigeria.

Makinde, who stated this in Aba, Abia State while commissioning the Nwaobasi ring and the Osaa Okea – Umuakatawom roads, explained that the PDP can’t restructure Nigeria if it is not ready to restructure itself.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/09/why-i-cant-accept-chairmanship-of-pdp-gov-forum-makinde/

