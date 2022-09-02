I did POS Attendant for two weeks

It’s was a worthwhile experience

So when I summon courage to do it’s because I needed to understand how all those ladies do it

Money is indeed a spirit

Holding that kind of huge money will teach you two things are you sastify with what you have or not

When the other colleague observe me she kept on Wondering that this job don’t fit this lady

Funny enough I dress simple and I am known for simple dress except I am going out for a date with myself looking sexy

The POS Boss Woman asked me some few questions that am I married and am I graduate?

I explained to her am single and yes am a graduate

She told me the rules to stay in the job

So she sent me to do POS job and also attend to her nlyons

And as well attend to some of her client as her errand girl which I did even the CEO of that company questions me and kept on Wondering that this lady don’t fit yet she look me up and down and she even said I don’t mind if you will like to be promoted as a Supervisor of my Company

I turned it down because am very loyal

I cant bring in bad blood

Those two women can’t fight over me

I continue working for the Pos Boss and even the woman daughter who had so much pride in her

But when she is around me she will calm down and I love to cheer people up as well be a friend so when everyone speak wrong of her , I speak good of her

Even when I left the woman Wonder why

But I did all of that to gain experience and gain wisdom more about business which is helpful

In life we must understand we don’t meet people by accident

We meet people for a reason

I still the Pos Boss Woman around and I hail her a lot she will even smile

Life is too simple

To hate on anyone

Hold grudges on anyone

Lastly a young lady slide into my DM and I told her why don’t you try POS job

She was like me I cant

Never belittle people hard earned money

Especially where they work

Never look down on anyone

Lastly you might be in an environment where you think people don’t notice you

But they do

People watch your attitude

Copyright Digital Bimpe

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/activity:6971221464628772864

