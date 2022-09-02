I did POS Attendant for two weeks
It’s was a worthwhile experience
So when I summon courage to do it’s because I needed to understand how all those ladies do it
Money is indeed a spirit
Holding that kind of huge money will teach you two things are you sastify with what you have or not
When the other colleague observe me she kept on Wondering that this job don’t fit this lady
Funny enough I dress simple and I am known for simple dress except I am going out for a date with myself looking sexy
The POS Boss Woman asked me some few questions that am I married and am I graduate?
I explained to her am single and yes am a graduate
She told me the rules to stay in the job
So she sent me to do POS job and also attend to her nlyons
And as well attend to some of her client as her errand girl which I did even the CEO of that company questions me and kept on Wondering that this lady don’t fit yet she look me up and down and she even said I don’t mind if you will like to be promoted as a Supervisor of my Company
I turned it down because am very loyal
I cant bring in bad blood
Those two women can’t fight over me
I continue working for the Pos Boss and even the woman daughter who had so much pride in her
But when she is around me she will calm down and I love to cheer people up as well be a friend so when everyone speak wrong of her , I speak good of her
Even when I left the woman Wonder why
But I did all of that to gain experience and gain wisdom more about business which is helpful
In life we must understand we don’t meet people by accident
We meet people for a reason
I still the Pos Boss Woman around and I hail her a lot she will even smile
Life is too simple
To hate on anyone
Hold grudges on anyone
Lastly a young lady slide into my DM and I told her why don’t you try POS job
She was like me I cant
Never belittle people hard earned money
Especially where they work
Never look down on anyone
Lastly you might be in an environment where you think people don’t notice you
But they do
People watch your attitude
Copyright Digital Bimpe
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/activity:6971221464628772864