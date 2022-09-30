“I Don’t Want To Help My Brothers!”

My mum is late. I am the only girl among 3 boys. We have different dads.

How do I tell my brothers that I don’t want to help them. They should go and hustle. I am tired of them begging me for everything. I don’t want to carry their burdens cos I have my own life to live. I want to focus on my life first and they should also focus on theirs. I am sick and tired of them.

Chisomann:

It is not because we are not the same father I just feel like they are men and they should go and work, I don’t owe them anything it is not my fault that my dad is responsible he is taking good care of me and there dad’s are not. I can help them if I want to but I hate it when they want to depend on me for everything they are stressing me. And tommorow when they will start making it in life they will not even remember me it is their wives who will reap where they didn’t sow. I will not help them again I think I should listen to my dad I will change my number and move on.

