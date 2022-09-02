I Have Been Secretly Sleeping With Your Man – Lady Taunts Best Friend

MICHAEL AKINOLA

A 32-year old man, Ado Noah, has caused serious problem between two single ladies, Mary Obi and her friend, Janet Eneh, in Lagos State after Mary told Janet that she had been enjoying her lover, Noah and had slept with him severally without her knowledge.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the revelation caused serious rift between them to the extent that they were said to have engaged in a public fight in the compound over the matter.

The incident happened at Oredapo Street, Shasha area of Lagos, where they reside.

According to their neighbours, Janet was shocked after she discovered that her bosom friend was secretly sleeping with her man, Noah, and Mary told her that she loved Noah as well and had been sleeping with him.

The squabble also involved some other neighbours, who challenged Janet and reportedly called her a thief and greedy person for not sharing Noah with her friend, Mary.

The alleged unruly conduct was reported to the Police at Shasha Division and the Police arrested both Noah, Mary and three of their neighbours, Emmanuel Mathias, Junior Egbe and Rose Michael, for conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

During interrogation, the neighbours reportedly told the Police that they were aware that Noah was dating both of them and it was Janet’s greed that caused the whole trouble, which brought them to the Police.

However, the Police found them culpable and subsequently charged them before the Ejigbo Magistrates Court for the alleged offence.

They pleaded not guilty before the Court.

The prosecutor, Inspector Simeon Njue, then asked the Court to give a date for hearing since they pleaded not guilty to enable the Police to prove that they actually committed the alleged offence.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. A.K. Dosumu, granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 with one responsible surety in like sum. They were remanded in the Correctional Centre at Kirikiri town, Lagos, pending when they will perfect their bail conditions while the matter was adjourned till 1st September, 2022.

However when the matter came up on 1st September, the prosecutor informed the Court that the defendants were absent in Court because they were not brought by the prison officers and consequently the matter was further adjourned till a later date for hearing.



