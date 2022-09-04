I Have Slept With Over 100 Women – 22-Year-Old Lesbian Confesses (Video, Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9n88fC0sS18

A 22-year-old lesbian has revealed that she has slept with over 100 women.

The lady who sat for an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber, Arnold, revealed that she’s a sex addict who is attracted to women.

The lady said she was introduced to the homosexual lifestyle and intimacy gadgets at the age of 14 by a married woman she formerly lived with. She also said that she’s proud of her same-sex preference and has converted some good girls into bad ones.

She further stated that it is unfortunate that she isn’t blessed with money otherwise she wouldn’t use men for anything.

The lesbian said;

“Right now if I have money I won’t use a man for anything. Because of money, I will sleep with men because I need it. Right now if I have my money I won’t use a man for anything.

“I am addicted to sex, lesbian sex. I have slept with plenty of women. I have slept with up to 100 women and I have also had sex with multiple women at a time. Some of the women are not willing to date. They just come and go.”

She also disclosed that she doesn’t stay in one neighbourhood for more than two years.

The lady added;

“I don’t stay in one place for a long time. If I stay in one place for two years I won’t stay there again. I don’t like area girls and I have done about 100 girls. It’s nice oo. If you try it you will enjoy it.”



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/9/ive-slept-with-over-100-women-22-year-old-lesbian-confesses-video.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related