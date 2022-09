I have been seeing signs that my girl is cheating on me from not answering my calls to being on the phone for 2 hours with no reasonable explanation of who she was talking to, and hiding her cell phone from me.

What do you guys advise I do, break up with her or go ahead sleeping with her without letting her know that I know she is cheating on me until when I’m tired, I dish her away?

Your thoughts are welcomed

