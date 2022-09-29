‘I Just Had My 4th Child At 26’

God just blessed me and my wife with a bouncing baby girl at 6:15am early this morning. My home has 3 soldiers and 1 princess . I am happy.

Join me to celebrate. For the women looking for fruit of the womb, your prayers will be answered.

P.S: I might not be a millionaire but I do not beg to feed, clothe or house my wife and kids.

My eldest child is 4 and will begin school next January by the special grace of God. I will see all my kids to university level.

I will give birth to as many children as God blesses me with. As long as I keep on performing my responsibilities, I will not lack to provide for my family.

I rather spend on my wife and kids than carry multiple women and live a reckless life.

Stay blessed

