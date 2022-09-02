I Pray Daily That I Don’t Disappiont Nigerians Who Have Faith In Me – Peter Obi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PR0gnbVMVG8

Peter Obi: I Pray To God Everyday Not To Allow Me Disappiont Nigerians That Have Faith In Me (Video)

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi said he prays to God everyday not to allow him fail and disappoint young Nigerians that have put their hope and faith in him, IGBERETV reports.

While he was interviewed, he said;

“I can’t be using my time, my energy and resources to run round the world to fail. I pray to God everyday: “Do not allow me to disappoint these young Nigerians that have hope and put their faith in me”.

God will not allow it.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1427556/peter-obi-pray-god-everyday-allow-disappiont-nigerians-faith-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related