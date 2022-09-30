I Should Be Held Responsible For What I Promise Nigerians, If Elected – Obi (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPaW1Cqsgu0

I Should Be Held Responsible For What I Promise Nigerians, If Elected President of Nigeria – Peter Obi (Video)

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has stated that he should be held responsible for the promises he makes to Nigerians, if he is elected as Nigeria’s president in 2023, IGBERETV reports.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, he said;

“I should be held responsible for what I promise Nigerians if elected President of Nigeria”

