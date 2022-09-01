I Wanted To Sell My Boss’ Car To Relocate Abroad — Suspect

. Police arrest man for allegedly stealing boss’ car to fund relocation abroad

…Police arrest man over alleged theft of mother’s car

An attempt by 21-year-old Temple Samuel to sell his boss’ car and phones has been foiled following his arrest by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspect alongside three accomplices was arrested in the Ogba area of Lagos at the point of selling the stolen car.

Samuel, who worked for his boss at a car wash stand in the Egbeda area of Lagos, slept over as usual in his boss’ house last Saturday, only to drive the Lexus ES 330 car away, at about midnight, when his boss was fast asleep.

In the car were his boss’ two mobile phones: iPhone X and iPhone 13, from which he withdrew N75,000.

Luck ran against him by 8 am, the next day, as a team of RRS operatives swooped on him and his accomplices while the car was being evaluated by a buyer.

During interrogation, Samuel said he intended to sell the car and use the proceeds to process his travelling abroad.

He said: “My boss has been so good to me. Sometimes, I drove him and at other times I ran errands for him with the car. I slept at his house last Saturday because I planned to take the car away.

“Before then, I told one of my friends, Bassey, that my brother was sending me a car from abroad to sell and use the money to establish myself. That was why I drove the car straight to his house.

“Bassey contacted his friend to get a buyer. But there was nothing we could do that night because I got to Bassey’s place by 2 am.

“By 8 am on Sunday, the buyer came with an evaluator. They were still evaluating the car when the police rounded us up. They were yet to tell me the amount they would buy it.”

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, who confirmed the arrest, gave the identities of the three suspects arrested alongside Samuel as Benjamin Bassey, 32; Chukwuemeka Okorie,29 and Joshua Agboche, 37, saying: “They had conspired with him to sell the car.

“Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Yaba, for further investigations and prosecution.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/09/i-wanted-to-sell-my-boss-car-to-relocate-abroad-suspect/

